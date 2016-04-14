'The Security Brief' to Debut This Fall on Sinclair, Gray Stations

The Security Brief, which aired in a four-week test over the winter, will debut this fall on Sinclair and Gray stations, with more distributors expected to come on board.

The show, hosted by Paul Viollis along with a team of safety and security experts, will premiere on Monday, Sept. 12. Currently, the show is cleared in 20 markets on Sinclair Broadcast Group and Gray Television owned stations

“Our goal is to deliver relevant, multi-platform content at a sustainable price point, and vest our core launch groups in the long game as we grow The Security Brief into a multi-year franchise,” said Terry Murphy, executive producer and CEO of East 86th Productions in a statement. “We are excited about our initial twenty market commitment from Sinclair Broadcasting and Gray Television, and will be announcing additional markets, and platforms, in the weeks to come.”

Murphy produces the show along with business partner (and son) Patrick W. Murphy.

The series, which currently has 80 episodes produced, is being offered to stations as a 50/50 barter split, with 7 1/2 minutes of local inventory available in every episode.