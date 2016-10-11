Season Two of ‘Shadowhunters’ Rolls Jan. 2

Freeform drama Shadowhunters will return for a second season Jan. 2, the network announced at New York Comic Con. Freeform also announced that Paul Wesley, who plays Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, will direct an episode of Shadowhunters this season.

The series, based on the YA fantasy series The Mortal Instruments, is centered on human-angel hybrids who hunt demons.

The new season sees the Shadowhunter team become disillusioned with The Clave. According to Freeform, “loyalties will be tested, unlikely bonds will be made and relationships will be pushed to the limit as the Shadowhunters and their Downworlder friends make their way in a new world.

Shadowhunters is Freeform’s top rated series of the past two years, and has a giant social media following too; the season two renewal was announced by cast in March on Facebook Live.

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG and Matt Hastings. Stars include Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland and Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis.