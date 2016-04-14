‘DeGeneres,’ ‘Liars’ Top Social Media TV Rankings

The Ellen DeGeneres Show was by far the most talked about show across social media outlets during the first quarter of the year, generating nearly 122 million social media actions, nearly double that of the No. 2 Pretty Little Liars (66.4 million), according to a report from Shareablee.

Overall, DeGeneres scored 10% of all social engagement (covering likes, comments, shares, and retweets across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) for all TV programming during the quarter. Social media engagement for TV shows overall grew 32% year over year.

Pretty Little Liars led primetime and cable shows with an 8% growth in social engagement, while Good Morning America scored the most among broadcast shows (up 37% from a year ago). Shadowhunters garnered the most social media actions (17.3 million) among new TV shows, a 33% share among shows that debuted during the first three months of the year.

American Idol was the only primetime broadcast show that made the top 10 with 16 million social media engagements.

Overall, TV shows account for 6% of social media engagement across all platforms, with 1.2 billion actions during the quarter (557.7 million on Facebook, 551.4 million on Instagram, 96.5 million on Twitter and 32.6 million on YouTube).