‘Shadowhunters’ Renewed by Freeform

Freeform drama Shadowhunters, based on the YA fantasy series The Mortal Instruments, is on tap for a second season. The first season ends April 5.

The Shadowhunters cast announced the news via a live chat on Facebook.

The series is centered on human-angel hybrids who hunt demons. Freeform timed its rebrand from ABC Family to the launch of Shadowhunters and Pretty Little Liars.

Shadowhunters was Freeform’s No. 2 series premiere ever in terms of adults 18-49 (1.6 million) and 25-54 (1.4 million), No. 1 all-time in men 18-49 and 25-54, and No. 3 in total viewers (2.9 million) upon launch.

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film and executive-produced by Ed Decter and McG. The cast includes Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende and Emeraude Toubia.

Given its youthful audience, Freeform is increasingly using cast members to announce series news and interact with fans on social platforms.