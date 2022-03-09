Season Two of ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ Coming to IMDb TV April 22

Amazon’s IMDb TV announced its has picked up season two of Pretty Hard Cases, which will start streaming for free on April 22.

Pretty Hard Cases is a buddy cop drama featuring female detectives played by Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore. In season two, they face a new-age gang that doesn’t operate by the old rules.

The show is part of an original programming push at IMDb TV. On Tuesday, the channel announced the renewal of Judy Justice, its most-viewed original show.

Commissioned by CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster, Pretty Hard Cases is produced by Cameron Pictures in association with CBC and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The show was nominated for 10 Canadian Screen Awards.

The series is created by Sherry White and Tassie Cameron, who also serve as co-showrunners. Sherry White, Tassie Cameron, Amy Cameron and Alex Patrick are executive producers. Wanda Chaffey produces and Caledonia Brown is associate producer. The series is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. ■