Season Two of ‘Love Island’ on CBS Aug. 24

Season two of reality show Love Island starts with a two-hour premiere Aug. 24 on CBS. The season features the contestants sequestered at The Cromwell hotel in Las Vegas. After the premiere, episodes will air nightly, including a Saturday episode featuring highlights and never-before-seen footage.

Love Island features a group of single “Islanders” who are ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and relationships. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up, and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island.

Arielle Vandenberg hosts and Matthew Hoffman narrates.

The season was set to roll in May, and then the pandemic hit and slowed production.

Love Island is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. ITV said all cast, staff and crew on the program “will be within quarantined ‘bubbles’ where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation. They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms.”

David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers.