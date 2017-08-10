Season Two of ‘The Crown’ Starts on Netflix Dec. 8

Netflix original series The Crown kicks off season two Friday, Dec. 8. The series tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II as the social order following World War II breaks apart. It is created by Peter Morgan with Stephen Daldry directing. Andy Harries is also producing.

The second season kicks off with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ends with the downfall of her third prime minister, Harold Macmillan, after a devastating scandal. According to Netflix, the second season “ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.”

The cast includes Claire Foy, John Lithgow and Matt Smith.



The Crown, along with House of Cards and Stranger Things, are Netflix’s entrants for the outstanding drama Emmy.

Foy is in the running for outstanding actress in a drama.