Netflix Has Three Series Up for Best Drama Emmys

The Emmy nominations were announced Thursday morning in Los Angeles. With Emmys magnet Game of Thrones not eligible for the awards, Best Drama is between AMC’s Better Call Saul, Netflix’s The Crown, House of Cards and Stranger Things, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, NBC’s This Is Us and HBO’s Westworld.

For Best Comedy, it’s FX’s Atlanta, ABC’s Black-ish and Modern Family, Netflix’s Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and HBO’s Veep and Silicon Valley.

Anna Chlumsky of Veep and Shemar Moore of S.W.A.T. presented the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Wolf Theatre in the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. They were joined by Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington.

HBO led with 111 nominations, up from the 94 it tallied last year. Netflix had 91, up from 54, and NBC had 64, up from last year's 41.

Saturday Night Live and Westworld led the series pack with 22 nominations apiece. Stranger Things and Feud: Bette and Joan had 18 and Veep had 17.

Lead Actress in a Drama is between Viola Davis of ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, Claire Foy of Netflix’s The Crown, Elisabeth Moss of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Keri Russell of FX’s The Americans, Evan Rachel Wood of HBO’s Westworld and Robin Wright of Netflix’s House of Cards.

Lead Actor in a Drama has Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia of This Is Us, Anthony Hopkins of Westworld, Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul, Matthew Rhys of The Americans, Liev Schrieber of Showtime’s Ray Donovan and Kevin Spacey of House of Cards.

Lead Actress in a Comedy has Pamela Adlon of FX’s Better Things, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, Allison Janney of CBS’ Mom, Ellie Kemper of Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus from HBO’s Veep and Tracee Ellis Ross of ABC’s black-ish.

Lead Actor in a Comedy is between Anthony Anderson of black-ish, Aziz Ansari of Netflix’s Master of None, Zach Galifianakis of FX’s Baskets, Donald Glover from FX’s Atlanta, William H. Macy from Showtime’s Shameless and Jeffrey Tambor of Amazon series Transparent.

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie is between Ewan McGregor of FX series Fargo, Geoffrey Rush of National Geographic’s Genius, Benedict Cumberbatch of PBS’ Sherlock: The Lying Detective, Riz Ahmed and John Turturro of HBO’s The Night Of and Robert DeNiro from HBO’s The Wizard of Lies.

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie is between Felicity Huffman from ABC’s American Crime, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon of HBO’s Big Little Lies, Carrie Coon of Fargo and Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon of FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan.



Top Reality Show includes CBS’ The Amazing Race, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, Lifetime’s Project Runway, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bravo’s Top Chef and NBC’s The Voice.

Top Variety Talk Series includes TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, CBS shows The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show With James Corden, and HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher.

Best Limited Series is between HBO’s Big Little Lies and The Night Of, FX’s Fargo and Feud: Bette and Joan, and Nat Geo’s Genius.

Best Television Movie has Netflix’s Black Mirror: San Junipero, NBC’s Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, HBO’s The Wizard of Lies and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, and PBS’ Sherlock: The Lying Detective.

Best Variety Sketch Series includes truTV’s Billy on the Street, IFC’s Documentary Now! and Portlandia, Comedy Central’s Drunk History, NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s Tracey Ullman’s Show.

The list for Best Structured Reality Program includes PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, HGTV’s Fixer Upper, Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle, ABC’s Shark Tank and TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are.



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy is between Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon of Saturday Night Live, Anna Chlumsky of Veep, and Kathryn Hahn and Judith Light of Transparent.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy has Louie Anderson of Baskets, Alec Baldwin of Saturday Night Live, Tituss Burgess of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ty Burrell of Modern Family, and Tony Hale and Matt Walsh of Veep.

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie is between Judy Davis and Jackie Hoffman of Feud: Bette and Joan, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley of Big Little Lies, Regina King of American Crime and Michelle Pfeiffer of The Wizard of Lies.

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series is between Bill Camp and Michael Kennethy Williams from The Night Of, Alfred Molina and Stanley Tucci from Feud, Alexander Skarsgard of Big Little Lies and David Thewlis of Fargo.

Top Unstructured Reality Program has A&E’s Born This Way and Intervention, Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, Viceland’s Gaycation With Ellen Page, YouTube’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and CNN’s United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell.

Top Reality Host is between Alec Baldwin of ABC’s Match Game, W. Kamau Bell of CNN’s United Shades of America, RuPaul Charles of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn of Lifetime’s Project Runway, Gordon Ramsay of Fox’s MasterChef Junior and Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg of VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama is between Uzo Aduba from Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, Ann Dowd and Samira Wiley from The Handmaid’s Tale, Chrissy Metz from This Is Us and Thandie Newton from Westworld.

Supporting Actor in a Drama features Jonathan Banks of Better Call Saul, David Harbour of Stranger Things, Ron Cephas Jones of This Is Us, Michael Kelly of House of Cards, John Lithgow of The Crown, Mandy Patinkin of Showtime’s Homeland and Jeffrey Wright of Westworld.