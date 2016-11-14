Season Three of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Pops Jan. 11

Schitt’s Creek, the “riches to rags” comedy from father and son duo Eugene and Daniel Levy, returns to Pop Jan. 11. Season three features 13 episodes.

“Schitt’s Creek has emerged as both a critics’ darling and a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back our most-watched Pop original series to kick off the new year,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming and development, at cable channel Pop. “The third season, dare I say it, is the best yet—featuring one of the best ensemble casts in television in a brilliantly written comedy that is heartwarming, clever and funny.”

Eugene and Daniel Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy play the Rose family, making their way in a grimy burg after their fortunes collapse. Chris Elliott is in the cast as well.

“I'm totally psyched about our upcoming third season which, I feel, is our strongest yet—our funniest and most emotionally satisfying 13 shows to date,” said Eugene Levy.

Viewers can catch-up on the previous seasons at poptv.com, on demand through their MVPD service, and on Amazon Prime.

Schitt’s Creek is commissioned by CBC and produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Kevin White, Fred Levy, and Ben Feigin. The show is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Pop is a joint venture between CBS and Lionsgate.