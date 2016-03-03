‘Schitt’s Creek’ Gets Season Three on Pop

Pop has renewed comedy Schitt’s Creek for season three, two weeks ahead of the season two debut. Creators Eugene and Daniel Levy, a father and son duo, will produce 13 episodes for a 2017 airing.

Schitt’s Creek follows the once-wealthy Rose family—played by Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy–who suddenly find themselves broke and living in a miserable town called Schitt’s Creek. The senior Levy and O’Hara made their bones on SCTV four decades before.

The series also features Chris Elliott as the no-nothing mayor of Schitt’s Creek.

The new season debuts March 16. Season one represents the most-watched Pop original series in 2015 among viewers (P2+). Pop is using Schitt’s Creek to launch the original comedy Nightcap this spring.

“The audience and critical reception we have received for Schitt’s Creek has been beyond expectations, and we are excited to reward our fans with 13 additional episodes in season three,” said Brad Schwartz, president of Pop. “In the upcoming season two, the character and the comedy reaches for bold new heights, and we can’t wait to see where this extraordinary cast and award-worthy performances goes next.”

Schwartz told B&C that the commitment goes a long way in an era where series are often cancelled just as viewers develop a fondness for them.

Schitt’s Creek is commissioned by Canada’s CBC, produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

Pop, as the former TV Guide Network is known, is a joint venture between CBS Corp. and Lionsgate.