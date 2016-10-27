Pop Orders Second Season of Comedy ‘Nightcap’ Pre-Premiere

Pop has renewed its scripted comedy Nightcap a few weeks before its season one premiere. Nightcap features Ali Wentworth as an overworked talent booker on a fictitious late-night show. The series premieres Nov. 16 with back to back episodes. Guests on the fake Nightcap With Jimmy show-within-a-show include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen.

“Nightcap is a fresh spin on the screwball workplace comedy in an original series that is distinctive and broadly appealing,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming and development, Pop. “We’re thrilled to continue working with Ali, who is an exceptional comedic talent, and with our co-parent company Lionsgate, an award-winning studio at the forefront of creating brand-defining content.”

CBS shares ownership of Pop with Lionsgate.

Pop has ordered 10 episodes for season two, with Lionsgate returning as the production studio. Wentworth, Tom Brunelle and Brad Wollack continue as executive producers.

“I had to dig deep to find the character of a middle-aged, neurotic, slightly unglued woman. Mostly because I'm seen as a 24-year-old award-winning sexual icon,” says Wentworth. “But that's acting!”