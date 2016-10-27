Disney Channel Planning ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff

Disney Channel is developing a spinoff to That’s So Raven, envisioning the series for a new generation of kids and families. Raven-Symoné will executive produce and reprise her role as Raven Baxter. Writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff are working on the development of the untitled series.

The story sees Raven as a divorced mother of two tweens, one of whom shares her ability to see glimpses into the future.

"Raven's brilliant style of fearless comedy was a driving force for Disney Channel's success around the world,” said Adam Bonnett, executive VP of original programming at Disney Channels Worldwide. “Her performance in That's So Raven is timeless. We now have our eyes on the future with her, and we're looking forward to telling more stories for a new generation with an adult Raven Baxter raising her young family."

Symoné will depart The View later this year to head west and work on the new show.

That’s So Raven debuted in 2003 and finished in 2006 with 100 episodes. In its most recent midnight telecasts on Disney Channel, the series has averaged over a million viewers, according to Disney Channel.