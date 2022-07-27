Season Three of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ on Disney Plus July 27

Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuts July 27 on Disney Plus. New episodes come out on Wednesdays. There are eight episodes.

In the new season, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake in California, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer, teases Disney Plus. With a production of Frozen coming up, the Wildcats are pumped to be “best in snow.”

Tim Federle created the show. The cast includes Adrian Lyles, Aria Brooks, Ben Stillwell, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester and Dara Reneé.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson guest stars as Marvin and JoJo Siwa portrays Madison.

Film High School Musical came out in 2006, with Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the cast. It has spawned multiple sequels and spinoffs.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted in November 2019. ■