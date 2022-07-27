Season Three of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ on Disney Plus July 27
By Michael Malone published
Camp Shallow Lake the setting for new season, with a ‘Frozen’ production in the works
Season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuts July 27 on Disney Plus. New episodes come out on Wednesdays. There are eight episodes.
In the new season, the Wildcats head to Camp Shallow Lake in California, where they and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer, teases Disney Plus. With a production of Frozen coming up, the Wildcats are pumped to be “best in snow.”
Tim Federle created the show. The cast includes Adrian Lyles, Aria Brooks, Ben Stillwell, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester and Dara Reneé.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson guest stars as Marvin and JoJo Siwa portrays Madison.
Film High School Musical came out in 2006, with Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the cast. It has spawned multiple sequels and spinoffs.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted in November 2019. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.