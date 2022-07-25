‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot; ‘City on A Hill’ Return: What’s Premiering This Week (July 25-July 31)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
The list of new shows and specials debuting during the last week in July include a reimagining of the murder/mystery series Pretty Little Liars and the return of Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in Showtime’s crime series City on A Hill.
HBO Max’s July 28 Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes place 20 years after the events of the original Pretty Little Liars series – which ran on Freeform from 2010-2017. The series stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco, as well as Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.
The July 31 third season premiere of Showtime's City On A Hill will focus on Boston’s high society Beacon Hill neighborhood where former FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) finds a new job running security for a wealthy family but eventually teams with Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward to help fix a broken criminal justice system, said the network.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of July 25-31 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
July 26 – Love in the Flesh (reality series) – Hulu
July 27 – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (returning series) – Disney Plus
July 27 – The Most Hated Man on the Internet (reality) – Netflix
July 27 – We Met In Virtual Reality (documentary) – HBO
July 28 – Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God (talk show) – Comedy Central
July 28 – Keep Breathing (drama) – Netflix
July 28 – The Resort (drama) – Peacock
July 28 – Harley Quinn (returning series) – HBO Max
July 29 – Amber Brown (drama) – Apple TV Plus
July 29 – Uncoupled (comedy) – Netflix
July 29 – Not Okay (drama) – Hulu
July 29 – Paper Girls (drama) – Prime Video
July 29 – Surface (drama) – Apple Tv Plus
July 30 – Are You Afraid of the Dark? Ghost Island (drama) – Nickelodeon
