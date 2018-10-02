Season Three of ‘Designated Survivor’ to Run on Netflix in 2019

Designated Survivor shifts to Netflix, with the streaming platform showing season three in 2019. Production starts this fall. The first two seasons aired on ABC until the show’s cancellation. Netflix will have those two seasons after they previously streamed on Hulu.

Kiefer Sutherland stars and Neal Baer is the showrunner on the new season, which will have 10 episodes. Sutherland’s President Kirkman starts a campaign in the new season. “What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today's world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance and ‘fake news,’” said Netflix.

The show is about a politician who is named designated survivor, and ascends to the presidency after an attack kills those before him in the line of succession to the White House.

Netflix distributes Designated Survivor internationally, where it draws substantial viewership.

“Timely and gripping, Designated Survivor has quickened the pulses of our Netflix members outside the U.S. and Canada in its first two seasons,” said Bela Bajaria, VP of content acquisition at Netflix. “The international audience for the show drove our interest to bring the show to the world as a Netflix original for its third season and we are excited to bring the first two seasons to our U.S. and Canadian members as well.”

David Guggenheim created the series and is executive producer, along with Mark Gordon, Sutherland, Suzan Bymel, Simon Kinberg, Aditya Sood and Peter Noah.

“The continuation of the show via Netflix is a win-win for all involved,” said Gordon. “The story of President Kirkman and those around him has not been fully told and we look forward to working with our new partner in continuing the show for a global audience.”

Sutherland said the new season “will allow us to continue to delve deeply into storylines and issues concerning the American electorate that were not previously possible.”