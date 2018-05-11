End of the Line for ‘Quantico’, ‘Designated Survivor’ on ABC

Quantico and Designated Survivor won’t be back on ABC next season. Quantico went three seasons and Designated Survivor lasted for two.

Quantico is about a group of FBI recruits training at Quantico headquarters. ABC Studios produces the show, which airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. Priyanka Chopra, Blair Underwood, Jake McLaughlin and Johanna Braddy are in the cast.

The third season of Quantico started April 26. The May 10 episode did a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, same as the week before.

The executive producers on Quantico are Joshua Safran, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Jake Coburn and Robert Sertner.

Designated Survivor has Kiefer Sutherland as a lower-level cabinet member who is suddenly appointed president after a catastrophic attack on the Capitol during the State of the Union.

Other cast includes Natascha McElhone, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci and LaMonica Garrett.

Designated Survivor is from The Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios. David Guggenheim is the creator and executive producer. Sutherland, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Jeff Melvoin, Nick Pepper, Suzan Bymel and Aditya Sood are executive producers too.

Designated Survivor, which lasted two seasons, airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

ABC holds its upfront presentation May 15.