The Patient is Healthy: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Set for 15th Season

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s long-running primetime medical drama has been renewed and will return for a 15 season, the network said Friday.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever.”

Only seven dramas in the history of television have had more seasons.

So far this year, Grey’s is ABC’s top-rated drama among adults 18 to 49 year old. It is up 3% in total viewers, making this it most-watched season in four years.

Grey’s Anatomy was created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. It stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

The series is produced by ABC Studios.