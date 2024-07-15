Season 3 of ‘Dateline’ Podcast ‘Missing in America’ Out July 16

Season three of NBC podcast Dateline: Missing in America premieres Tuesday, July 16. Josh Mankiewicz, Dateline NBC correspondent, investigates missing persons cases brought to the program’s attention on social media.

Sixnews cases are investigated.

“Each episode focuses on one person's story, as told by those left behind, and provides listeners with an opportunity to share information that could help solve the case,” said Dateline.

Those missing in the six new episodes are Arelie Garcia, Marcus Rutledge, Tyler Goodrich, Shy’Kemmia Pate, Melanie James and Terrence Woods.

The first episode is out July 16 and the second July 18. Subsequent episodes will come out twice a week.

Dateline: Missing in America is a production of Dateline and NBC News. Bradley Davis is senior producer. Paul Ryan is executive producer and Liz Cole is senior executive producer of Dateline.

Dateline’s other podcasts include The Thing About Pam, Mommy Doomsday, Mortal Sin, Murder in Apartment 12, Murder in the Hollywood Hills and The Girl in the Blue Mustang, among others.

Mankiewicz’s Dateline podcasts have included Mortal Sin, Motive for Murder and Internal Affairs.