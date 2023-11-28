Josh Mankiewicz Hosts New ‘Dateline NBC’ Podcast

Josh Mankiewicz, Dateline NBC correspondent, will host the show’s true-crime podcast Mortal Sin, which launches December 5. The podcast looks at how the death of a pastor’s wife after a house fire uncovers a web of sex, murder and deception.

Mortal Sin is Dateline’s 15th original podcast. Mankiewicz previously reported for the Motive for Murder, Internal Affairs and Dateline: Missing in America podcasts.

Two episodes will be available on December 5, with additional episodes debuting over the following two weeks. Subscribers to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts get the episodes earlier.

Mortal Sin is a production of NBC News and Dateline. Jessica Noll is the producer, Adam Gorfain is co-executive producer, Liz Cole is executive producer and David Corvo is the senior executive producer.

Another Dateline NBC correspondent, Keith Morrison, hosts the podcast Morrison Mysteries, which sees him narrate frightful works of fiction such as The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. It debuted in October and represents Morrison’s ninth Dateline podcast. The list includes Murder in Apartment 12 and The Girl in the Blue Mustang.

Dateline NBC is in season 32. Lester Holt anchors and Mankiewicz, Morrison, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy are correspondents.