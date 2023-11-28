Josh Mankiewicz Hosts New ‘Dateline NBC’ Podcast
‘Mortal Sin’ focuses on the death of a pastor’s wife and the secrets that come to light
Josh Mankiewicz, Dateline NBC correspondent, will host the show’s true-crime podcast Mortal Sin, which launches December 5. The podcast looks at how the death of a pastor’s wife after a house fire uncovers a web of sex, murder and deception.
Mortal Sin is Dateline’s 15th original podcast. Mankiewicz previously reported for the Motive for Murder, Internal Affairs and Dateline: Missing in America podcasts.
Two episodes will be available on December 5, with additional episodes debuting over the following two weeks. Subscribers to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts get the episodes earlier.
Mortal Sin is a production of NBC News and Dateline. Jessica Noll is the producer, Adam Gorfain is co-executive producer, Liz Cole is executive producer and David Corvo is the senior executive producer.
Another Dateline NBC correspondent, Keith Morrison, hosts the podcast Morrison Mysteries, which sees him narrate frightful works of fiction such as The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. It debuted in October and represents Morrison’s ninth Dateline podcast. The list includes Murder in Apartment 12 and The Girl in the Blue Mustang.
Dateline NBC is in season 32. Lester Holt anchors and Mankiewicz, Morrison, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy are correspondents.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.