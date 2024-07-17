Season 2 of ‘Frasier’ Sees Crane Back at Seattle Radio Station

Comedy Frasier returns for Season 2 on Thursday, September 19 on Paramount Plus. Two episodes are out that day, before they drop weekly on Thursdays.

The new season will see Dr. Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, return to his radio roots at KACL Seattle for an episode. Guests in that episode include Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent, Bebe Glazer.

Produced by CBS Studios, Frasier was a Cheers spinoff that ran on NBC from 1993 to 2004, and returned in 2023. It follows Crane in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges.

In the cast with Grammer are Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; and Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor.

Peri Gilpin, who played Roz in the original series, will be a recurring guest star. Other guest stars include Rachel Bloom, Yvette Nicole Brown, Patricia Heaton and Amy Sedaris.

James Burrows will direct two episodes.

Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli executive produce the show with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions.