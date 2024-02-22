‘Frasier’ Renewed for Second Season on Paramount Plus

Kelsey Grammer and the ‘Frasier’ reboot will get a second season on Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus said it renewed Frasier , starring Kelsey Grammer, for a second season.

The show brought the former Cheers regular back to Boston from Seattle, where Grammer starred in the successful spinoff Frasier, which aired on NBC.

“Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television,” Paramount Plus executive VP, programming Jeff Grossman said. “The new series introduced Frasier to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey’s truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for Season 2.”

Also in the cast are Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Frederick; as well as Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

Season 1 featured guest appearances from original series cast members, including Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin.

“Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it,” Grammer, who is executive producer of the series, said in a statement. “I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount Plus are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store.”

Frasier will continue to film in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. The show is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount Plus markets.