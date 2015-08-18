Season 2 of 'Monopoly Millionaires' Club' to Debut Sept. 12

Weekly syndicated game Monopoly Millionaires’ Club is debuting its second season on Saturday, Sept. 12, returning with half-hour episodes. The show is cleared in the 44 states that allow lotteries, covering 95% of the country.

The show is produced by Scientific Games Productions, under license from Hasbro, and is hosted by Mike & Molly’s Billy Gardell and local game cohost Todd Newton (Family Game Night). The show, which is tied into the Monopoly Millionaires’ Club lottery, is filmed in Las Vegas adjacent to Bally’s on a new, custom-built soundstage atop an LED floor.

"We're headed back to Vegas with hundreds of lucky contestants ready for their shot at winning life-changing money," said Gardell in a statement. "We made two millionaires last season, and I want to see if we can break that record this time around.”

Last season, the show aired 12 episodes and gave away more than $5 million in cash and prizes to contestants and audience members. It also awarded two $1 million grand prizes to individuals form the Georgia Lottery and Rhode Island Lottery.

In every show, three contestants, who have been identified by playing the Monopoly Millionaires' lottery, will be flown to Las Vegas to play one of eight games for the chance to win up to $100,000. Then, one contestant will risk their winnings to advance to “GO! For A Million,” the final round that offers the chance to win $1 million in cash and other prizes.

Monopoly Millionaires' Club can be seen on stations owned by Tribune, Sinclair, Hearst, CBS, Gannett, Media General, Graham Holdings, and other station groups covering more than 90 percent of U.S. TV households.