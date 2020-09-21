Season 12 of 'Shark Tank' on ABC Oct. 16

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec are "Sharks" on ABC's "Shark Tank." (Image credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Shark Tank returns to ABC Oct. 16 as season 12 begins. There are two new guest Sharks, in Blake Mycoskie, founder of Toms, and Kendra Scott, founder and CEO of jewelry business Kendra Scott LLC.

Shark Tank sees people pitch their business to the Sharks, with the hopes of getting them to partner on their venture. The Sharks are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND, will also be on the new season.

Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary are the executive producers.

Produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television, the series filmed for the first time in Las Vegas, at The Venetian and Sands Expo & Convention Center.