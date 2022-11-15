Sean McManus, Deb McDermott Among TV Figures Named Giants of Broadcasting

Sean McManus, Deb McDermott and Adam Symson are among those honored as Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts in New York November 15. The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) hosts the luncheon, which is produced by The International Radio and Television Society Foundation. The LABF honors “creators, innovators, journalists, leaders, performers and producers that have brought the electronic arts to the prominence they occupy in the United States and the world today, and who have set the stage for the future.”

McManus is chairman of CBS Sports. McDermott is CEO of Standard Media Group. Symson is president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company.

Other 2022 Giants include S. Epatha Merkerson, an actress whose credits include Law & Order and Chicago Med; Bob Pittman, chairman and CEO, iHeartMedia; Bayard (Bud) Walters, president of Cromwell Media; Pete Williams, retired justice correspondent at NBC News; and Fareed Zakaria, CNN anchor.

The late Julia Child is being celebrated as a Giant as well.

Juju Chang, co-anchor of Nightline, emcees the event at Gotham Hall. ■