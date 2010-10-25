President, CBS News and Sports: Sean McManus

When Sean McManus, president

of CBS Sports since

1996, also took the helm of

CBS News in October 2005,

he attempted to break the

ice at his first news division

meeting with a joke. It was

baseball playoffs season, and he empathically suggested that

that night’s CBS Evening News lead with baseball scores.

“Everyone looked at me in horror,” laughs McManus.

The “sports guy” had infiltrated the network’s storied

news division, rendering everyone’s crystal ball just a

little cloudy. “A lot of people wondered, could a sports

guy come over and run the news division,” says Bob

Schieffer, CBS’ chief Washington correspondent and

anchor of Face the Nation. “I never really wondered

about that because I knew Sean’s father, Jim McKay,

and I knew his values and what a great journalist he

was. Sean had the right genes.”

McManus approached the job with a respect and seriousness

of purpose gleaned over a lifetime. The son

of legendary ABC sportscaster McKay (who changed

his on-air name in 1950) and trailblazing newspaper

reporter Margaret Dempsey, McManus’ career may be

a study in destiny.

“I was in production trucks at the age of 8, travelling

with my father,” recalls McManus. “Many of the lessons

I still use today; good storytelling, good writing —which

he was fanatical about—being accurate, being a journalist rst and a sports commentator second. Those are lessons I

learned from him almost by the time I could walk.”

McManus’ 14-year tenure at CBS Sports began with the

restoration of the NFL to the network in 1998 and has unfolded

with a list of similarly auspicious rights packages: a

landmark 15-year extension with the Southeastern Conference

(SEC) that will keep the games on CBS through the

2023-24 season; a $10.8 billion, 14-year, rights-sharing

deal with Turner on NCAA men’s basketball.

“CBS Sports would not have been the same if Sean did

not bring the NFL back,” says Jim Nantz, the network’s

lead NFL play-by-play announcer. “It kept us whole.”

McManus admits that his stewardship of the CBS News

has been more arduous; he does not put the ratings-challenged

CBS Evening News With Katie Couric or The Early

Show in the “mission accomplished category,” he says.

But he can nevertheless mark a number of successes in

a maturing business, including innovations in the digital

space, a new state-of-the-art newsroom and the continued

ratings dominance of 60 Minutes and SundayMorning.

McManus is unfailingly polite and easygoing, with a

moral compass inherited from his father. He’s a stickler

for grammar, as his father

was. And he has an analytical

eye that is almost preternatural,

the result of a childhood spent

at sporting events, or in front of

the TV watching them.

Summers during college at

Duke University were spent

working as a gofer at ABC

Sports, where he learned at the

knee of another broadcast legend:

Roone Arledge, the only

other executive to simultaneously

occupy the top news and

sports jobs at a network.

At 17, McManus was in the control room at the Olympic

village at the 1972 Munich Games for his father’s

marathon coverage of the assassinations of Israeli athletes,

a seminal news event and a defining moment of

McKay’s career. But McManus’ mother—who endured

her husband’s frequent absences—encouraged her son to

give Wall Street a try. “She said, ‘You can probably make

more money, and you won’t have to live your life on airplanes

like your father,’” recalls McManus.

An internship at Solomon Brothers cured him of the notion

that he might be cut out for anything other than broadcasting —the thrill of competition would always trump the

agony of air travel. Upon graduation in 1977, he took a job

as a production assistant and associate producer at ABC

Sports. But he quickly realized that if he was going to be

judged objectively, he had to distance himself from the

considerable shadow of his famous father.

So in 1979 McManus took a job as an associate producer

at NBC Sports, rising to VP of programming by

1982 at just 27 years old. It was at NBC Sports that Mc-

Manus shifted from production to rights negotiations. He

was instrumental in NBC rights agreements for the Olympics,

the NFL, Wimbledon, the Breeder’s Cup and auto

racing. In 1987, he left NBC to become a senior VP at

Trans World International, the television division of sports

management giant IMG, where he was responsible for negotiating

media deals on behalf of rights holders.

“He is a great people person—everybody likes Sean,”

says Barry Frank, executive VP of media sports programming

at IMG. “He’s easy to deal with. He’s not a

tough guy, but he’s firm and couldn’t be pushed around.”

“Direct and honest” is how Leslie Moonves, president

and CEO of CBS Corp., describes McManus’ negotiation

style. “Sean is a man of great character,” says

Moonves. “He has established a trust with the rights

holders. They know they’re not going to be hustled. And

he’s smart enough to know that the only good negotiation

is one where everybody’s happy.”

Moonves asked McManus to take the helm of CBS

News in the wake of the network’s discredited 60 Minutes

II report on President George W. Bush’s Vietnamera

National Guard service. It was a particularly painful

and exhausting period for the news division, and

McManus had a calming influence. “He was a breath

of fresh air,” says Schieffer.

McManus was well aware that having two jobs would

fundamentally change his life—he’s had to be particularly

vigilant to carve out time for his family: his wife, Tracy,

and their children, Jackson, 9, and Maggie, 11.

McManus and his wife discussed Moonves’ offer. “And we decided that for a certain amount of time, it

was the right thing for me to do professionally,” he says.

Both McManus and Moonves say there have been no

discussions about when McManus’ tenure at CBS News

will come to a close. It will be “as long as Leslie thinks

I am performing and am the right man for the position,”

says McManus, “and as long as I am able to handle the

demands of two jobs so that both divisions receive the

attention they need and deserve.”

And while news is much more demanding than sports,

it also holds more significance for McManus.

“I think my life would be a lot simpler and a lot less

complicated if I only ran sports. But in some ways, as

much as I love what I do in sports, what we do in news

is probably more important,” he says. “When I’m really

exhausted and dealing with things that are not all that

enjoyable either in sports or in news, I remind myself

that I’m pretty lucky to have one of these jobs, let alone

both of them.”