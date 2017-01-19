Sealsco's Next Network: Flicks TV

Seals Entertainment Thursday announced the launch of its fifth multicast network—this one featuring original action, adventure and romance.

Flicks TV’s goal is to air as much as 80% original content, according to Seals, which goes by Sealsco. The diginet also will program around specific themes, targeting specific audiences with specials and live events outside the usual offerings, it said.

The network will be available over-the-air as well as online and mobile. It will offer ecommerce opportunities.