'SEAL Team' Renewed at Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has renewed military drama SEAL Team for season seven. The show follows the lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute dangerous, high-stakes missions.

David Boreanaz stars as team leader Jason Hayes. Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian are also in the cast.

“We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.”

SEAL Team moved from CBS to Paramount Plus in 2021, for season five. Both networks are part of Paramount Global.

SEAL Team is produced by CBS Studios, and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and David Boreanaz. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. ■