Seabury Named Head of Drama Development at CBS Studios

Bryan Seabury has been named CBS Television Studios’ senior VP, drama development, broadcast and cable programming. He will oversee the development and creation of all primetime drama series, and will report to David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. Seabury succeeds Julie McNamara, who was named executive VP, original content, at CBS All Access.

Seabury spent seven years in drama development at CBS Entertainment, most recently as senior VP. He was involved in the development of Madam Secretary, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion and other series.

“I’ve worked with Bryan for nearly 10 years at both the network and studio. His exceptional creativity and dedication make him one of the most respected and trusted executives in the industry,” said Stapf. “In addition to his creative talent, he’s worked on both the buying and selling side, providing great perspective to all the key constituents we produce for.”

When Seabury had been a VP of drama at CBS Television Studios, he was on the team that developed The Good Wife and NCIS: Los Angeles for CBS, as well as The CW’s 90210 and Life Unexpected.

Prior to that, he was a VP of development at Mark Johnson’s Gran Via Productions.