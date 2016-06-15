CBS, NYU Launching Media Analytics Effort

CBS Corp. and New York University said they formed a new program that will perform cross-media research and study how TV and other platforms influence consumer behavior.

The NYU Stern/CBS Media Analytics Initiative will be housed in the university’s Stern School of Business’ marketing department and combine the analytical skills of the NYU faculty and data from CBS.

“CBS continues to work with advertisers to provide them with research and intelligence that allows them to employ television and digital media to their full potential,” said David Poltrack, chief research officer, CBS Corporation, and president, CBS Vision. “Joining forces with NYU Stern on this initiative will allow us to draw on the expertise of this esteemed institution and will enable us to deliver breakthrough research that is beneficial to our advertising clients.”

CBS will encourage research proposals from Stern faculty in order to access proprietary data. The network also will make the CBS Television City Research Center in Las Vegas available for further studies.

"We are glad to partner with CBS on this exciting research initiative,” said Henry Assael, professor of marketing at NYU. “As cross-platform exposure to television shows has increased, ‘watching TV’ has taken on a whole new meaning that has important implications for the media industry and our society that are worthy of serious research. Working with CBS, which has made the study of this issue a priority, gives NYU Stern scholars access to information with great potential for important and compelling research findings. We look forward to announcing more specifics on joint projects in the near future.”