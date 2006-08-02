CBS Hires Drama VP
By Jim Benson
CBS Paramount Network Television has hired Bryan Seabury as VP of drama development.
Reporting to Julie McNamara, senior VP of drama development, Seabury will be tasked with developing new drama series for both broadcast and cable.
Seabury most recently oversaw development for Gran Via, the production company of Mark Johnson, which has an overall deal with CBS Paramount. Seabury was a producer on the cancelled CBS series Love Monkey.
Before moving to Gran Via, he was director of development for production outfit First Move Television.
