Scripps Stations Launch Ads Supporting Local Business

The E.W. Scripps Co. said its TV stations have launched a public service campaign to support local businesses and their employees.

The “We’re Open” multi-media campaign is designed to encourage viewers to help small businesses stay afloat through the Coronavirus crisis. Ads are running in the 42 markets where Scripps own stations via broadcast, over-the-top, digital and social media channels.

As part of the campaign, the stations are promoting #TakeoutTuesday to urge viewers to order take out food and deliveries on what is normally a slow day for the restaurant business.

“As journalists, our role is first and foremost about public service – and that’s more true than ever right now as we cover how the COVID-19 pandemic affects local communities,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media at Scripps. “As Americans turn to local television for reliable local news and information, we will do our part to support our local economies by covering these businesses and supporting them through this public awareness campaign. Our employees live and work in the communities they cover, so it’s important to us that our local businesses have a fighting chance of weathering this unprecedented storm.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siwJf7xqbSY[/embed]