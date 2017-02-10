Scripps' Spectrum Auction Takeaway: Zilch

After other broadcast groups reported hefty hauls this week, E.W. Scripps said Friday it won't be getting any money out of the FCC's spectrum auction – albeit not for lack of trying.

"We pursued several channel-share arrangements with ourselves and other broadcast partners that would have allowed us to continue to operate our stations and serve our local communities while supporting the government in its attempt to recapture some broadcaster spectrum," said Brian Lawlor, Scripps senior VP, broadcast. "However, none of the spectrum we or our partners offered was selected during the auction process because the prices available in the auction fell below the value we ascribed to it."

"Scripps will continue to serve each of our local communities using our full spectrum capacity as allocated by the FCC," he said.

Scripps' announcement was the anomaly this week, when broadcasters including Gray, Sinclair, Fox and Tribune announced their multi-million dollar takes.