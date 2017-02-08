Tribune Collects $190 Million in Spectrum Auction

Tribune Media is the latest broadcast group to announce how much money they got in the FCC's spectrum auction, which is winding down but has already set the broadcaster payout total at about $10 billion.

Tribune Media said it had gotten about $190 million of that. As with other broadcasters—Fox and Gray—Tribune did not identify the stations, only saying the money was for one or more bids.

There were various options for auction participants, including giving up spectrum entirely or moving from a UHF to a VHF or from a high-V channel to a lower one.

Tribune said the bids were placed by either Tribune or channel-sharing partners.

"The results of the auction are not expected to produce any material change in operations or results for the Company," Tribune said.

The FCC earlier this week waived the prohibition on auction-eligible stations making that information public, saying it was in order to help stations speed the post-auction transition, which could include channel sharing.

