Scripps Sets Studio Shows for Ion’s WNBA Friday Nights

Scripps Sports said it plans to air a new studio show when a new season of WNBA Friday Night Spotlight starts May 24.

Ion will have a 30-minute pre-game show, with highlights from the week’s games, an analysis of player matchups and in-depth stories from around the league.

There will also be a halftime show and wrap-preview shows between games of a doubleheader.

The studio shows will be hosted by Larry Smith and feature analysts Autumn Johnson and Meghan McKeown. NIcloe Denne, senior director of content for scripps Sports, is the executive producer of Scripps Sports studio shows.

“We are dedicated to showcasing the players who are driving the popularity of the WNBA, not just in our game coverage but with the features we will produce for our studio shows,” Quinn Pacini, VP of broadcast operations for Scripps Sports, said. “There are so many great stories to tell.”

The new season of the WNBA on Ion tips off May 14 and the first studio shows will air May 17.

No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark, the top scorer in college basketball history, will show up on Ion with the Indiana Fever on May 24. Clark will be playing against the Los Angeles Sparks and Cameron Brink, the No. 2 pick in the draft.