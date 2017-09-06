Scripps-Owned Newsy Becoming a Cable Channel After RLTV Purchase

Newsy, the E.W. Scripps-owned video news brand, is becoming a cable channel, resulting from the company’s purchase of Retirement Living Television’s carriage contracts.



Under the plan, Scripps will take over RLTV’s carriage agreements, and put Newsy’s existing programming, currently distributed OTT, on the network, the company said. Those carriage agreements reach roughly 26 million subscribers, Scripps said.



The process will start over the next few months, Scripps said. By the end of 2018, Newsy is expected to reach about 40 million cable and satellite subscribers.



The price of acquiring RLTV depends on the number of cable subscribers who will ultimately receive Newsy, Scripps said. The final price could be up to $23 million.