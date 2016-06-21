Scripps’ Newsy Launches on Amazon Alexa Platforms

Newsy, the E.W. Scripps-owned OTT channel, Tuesday joined the growing ranks of news outlets offering news briefings on Amazon’s voice-enabled Alexa platforms such as Amazon Echo.

The millennial-oriented Newsy will distribute regular updates on top stories via Flash Briefings – pre-recorded shorts furnished by participating news organizations.

Last week, NBC Owned Television Stations became the first broadcast group to launch Flash Briefings. Until then, the platform had been populated primarily by more far-reaching outlets like NPR and BBC News.

“We know that our audience is always busy, they’re technologically savvy and always thirsty for up-to-the-minute news and information,” said Blake Sabatinelli, general manager of Newsy. “The Flash Briefing will now help our audience stay on top of the day’s news while they pour their morning coffee or get the kids ready for school — without being tethered to a device.”