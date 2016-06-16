NBC O&Os Launch News Briefs on Alexa Devices

The NBC Owned Television Stations have launched local news updates on Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, becoming the first station group to move into the space.

The O&Os are providing the updates on the voice-enabled platform via Flash Briefings – pre-recorded updates from broadcasters that, until now, have included more far-reaching outlets like NPR and BBC News, the company said.

The news updates ware approximately 90-seconds long, and average four top stories. They are updated throughout the day, the group said. Once opting in, all consumers have to do to access the updates is say, "Alexa, what's the news?"

“With the popularity of the Amazon Echo and Alexa, we are thrilled that our stations are the first to deliver audiences in their respective markets their local news and information on this exciting new service,” Valari Staab, the station group's president, said in a statement. “From the moment they wake up to their arrival back home at the end of the day, our local news briefings will help Amazon Alexa users stay on top of the latest news and information in their local communities and prepare them for what’s ahead. We are excited to further enhance our offerings in this innovative space.”