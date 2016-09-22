Scripps Nets, AT&T Sign Distribution Deal

AT&T and Scripps Networks Interactive said they reach a multi-year distribution agreement that keeps the Scripps Networks on DirecTV and U-Verse.

The new deal includes an expanded package of digital rights and the networks will be included on DirecTV Now and DirecTV Freeview when those streaming products are launched later this year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This agreement forwards the goal of Scripps Networks Interactive to make our valued content available to consumers at the time and on the device of their choosing,” said Henry Ahn, president, content distribution and marketing, Scripps Networks Interactive. “We value our ongoing and expanding relationship with AT&T and DirecTV, and look forward to working together to expand consumer choice and convenience.”

AT&T, which acquired DirecTV, has recently closed deals with a number of programmers as it prepares to launch its streaming services.

“Through this new, expansive agreement our customers will be able to enjoy the entire family of Scripps Networks content virtually anytime, anywhere across all AT&T platforms,” said Dan York, chief content officer for AT&T. “Scripps Networks’ content will deliver more value as an important part of AT&T’s new DirecTV Now and DirecTV Freeview streaming services.”