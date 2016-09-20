Turner, AT&T Renew Carriage Deal

AT&T has reached a multi-year, multiplatform carriage renewal agreement with Turner’s portfolio of networks—including TNT, TBS and CNN—for its U-verse and DirecTV satellite TV services as well as its anticipated OTT offerings, DirecTV Now and DirecTV Freeview.

The deal also includes comprehensive TV Everywhere rights.

"Turner's goal as a consumer-first media company is to make our content available everywhere our audience is, and this expansive deal with AT&T helps deliver on that promise by having our leading portfolio of popular networks and premium programming available on more services and platforms than ever before," said Turner president David Levy in a statement. "We're pleased to further our relationship with AT&T and look forward to providing our leading and in-demand networks and programming to AT&T as they launch additional consumer offerings to their expansive subscriber base."

This is the third carriage renewal deal AT&T has made in the past month, after deals with NBCUniversal and Discovery Communications. Earlier in the year, it signed a carriage deal with HBO and Cinemax.