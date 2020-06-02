Scripps Names White GM Of Tucson Stations

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Tregg White VP and general manager of its stations in Tucson, Ariz., KGUN-TV and KWBA-TV, effective June 29.

Tregg most recently was general manager of Gray Television’s stations serving Cheyenne, Wyoming, KGWN-TV, KSTF-TV and KNEP-TV. He succeeds Kara McNeely, who left at the end of 2019.

“Tregg is a seasoned broadcast leader whose experience leading teams across both sales and news divisions will help drive continued growth for KGUN and KWBA,” said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “We know he’ll be a tremendous asset to the company and to the Tucson community, and we welcome Tregg to Scripps.”

White had been news director at KGWN before becoming general manager. He also served as executive producer at KOLN-TV, Lincoln, Neb.

“I am thrilled to be joining Scripps and the talented teams at KGUN and KWBA,” said White. “Whether it’s solving for a new sales product or breaking news in the Tucson community, I look forward to working together to serve our local audiences in new ways. My family and I are excited to call Tucson home.”