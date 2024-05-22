Scripps Names Robin Davis Chief Distribution Officer

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Robin Davis senior VP, chief distribution officer, effective immediately.

Davis had been senior VP for strategy, planning and development at Scripps.

In her new post, Davis will be responsible for managing distribution across cable, satellite, virtual carriers and multicast spectrum.

She replaces Michael O'Brien, who left to become chief revenue officer at National Media Research.

“Robin is an outstanding media executive with all of the skills to lead our distribution strategy,” Scripps CEO Adam Symson said. “Her thorough grasp of our business, the evolving television marketplace and the opportunities we see ahead give me great confidence that she will maximize the value of our distribution platforms.”

Davis joined Scripps in 2005 as controller for the company’s former newspaper division. After moving to corporate, she worked on mergers and acquisitions including Journal Communications, Katz Networks and Ion Media.

Before joining Scripps, Davis was VP and chief financial officer of Pulitzer Newspapers and manager of financial reporting for Sigma-Aldrich Corp. She began her career at Deloitte.