Scripps Names LeAnne Markins Station Manager at WKBW-TV

E.W. Scripps promoted LeAnne Markins to station manager at WKBW-TV in Buffalo, N.Y.

Scripps has been forgoing the general manager position at a number of its stations in mid-sized to smaller markets. Marc Jaromin, who had been WKBW’s general manager is no longer with the company and Markins will report to regional VP/GM Lyn Plantinga.

Markins has been creative services director at WKBW since 2020. In her new role, she will help with day-to-day operations and continue to lead creative services at the station.

“LeAnne’s demonstrated success at WKBW and understanding of the station, market and strategic priorities make her a great fit to lead the station in this new role,” said Dean Littleton, senior VP of local media for Scripps.

Markins previously spent 15 years with Buckeye Broadband in Toledo, Ohio, where she headed the company’s regional sports network, BCSN, and community arts network, BCAN.

“When arriving to Buffalo and 7WKBW a few years ago, I saw immediately why this is called ‘The city of good neighbors,’”said Markins. “Western New York is now home. I am thrilled to continue my career at Scripps and to keep serving our community alongside this incredible team at 7News."