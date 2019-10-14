Scripps Names Jaromin GM at WKBW in Buffalo

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it appointed Marc Jaromin as VP and general manager of WKBW-TV, the ABC affiliate in Buffalo, effective immediately.

Jaromin replaces Michael Nurse, who left in August as part of a shakeup in the station’s management.

Earlier in his career, Jaromin served as local sales manager at WKBW when it was owned by Granite Media.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Marc back to Buffalo to lead the WKBW team in serving local audiences and advertisers,” said Brian Lawlor, president of local media for Scripps. “Marc’s in-depth experience across television operations and his ability to cultivate leadership in others make him a great fit for 7 Eyewitness News and its community.”

Jaromin most recently had been president and CEO of Roundtable Management Services, a media consulting business in Ohio. Before that he was director of media operations for Buckeye Broadband, and served as GM of WROC-TV, Rochester, N.Y.

“I am eager to return to my hometown and join WKBW’s dedicated team of people serving the Western New York community,” said Jaromin.

He met and married his wife Michelle in Buffalo and they will be returning there with their two daughters.