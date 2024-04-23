Scripps Names James Galindo as Station Manager in Bakersfield
Exec had been with Nexstar station in California market
E.W. Scripps said it named James Galindo as station manager for KERO, the ABC affiliate in Bakersfield, California.
Galindo had been working as general sales manager at KGET, Nexstar Media Group’s NBC station in Bakersfield.
As station manager, Galindo will lead day-to-day operations of the station and serve as director of sales.
He will report to regional VP Anita Helt. Helt is also general manager of Scripps stations in Phoenix. Last summer, Scripps launched a new structure in which many stations are run by station managers who report to regional managers who also serve as general managers in large markets.
Jim Doty, who had been general manager at KERO, left the company last year and is now general manager of Sinclair’s stations in the Tri-Cities market of Tennessee and Virginia.
“James has a deep understanding of the market — having started his career in Bakersfield in 2000,” Scripps senior VP of local media Dean Littleton said. “His demonstrated leadership, sales skills and understanding of the market make him a great fit to lead KERO.”
