Scripps Names Former Competitor Executive Director of Spelling Bee

Corrie Loeffler, a three-time competitor in the Scripps National Spelling Bee , was named executive director of the programming, the E.W. Scripps Co . said.

Scripps last year moved the bee from ESPN to its own networks Ion and Bounce .

Loeffler competed in the 1994, 1995 and 1996 National Spelling Bee, represented Merced County, California. Her brother Paul qualified for the 1990 competition.

Corrie Loeffler (Image credit: E.W.Scripps)

She joined the staff of the National Spelling Been in 2006 and is the second alumna of the competition to become its executive director.

“Corrie is a passionate and mission-oriented leader who has helped the Bee navigate key moments in its recent history,” said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. “She has a deep reverence for spellers and for the importance of language as well as a nuanced understanding of the competition. As the Bee approaches its 100th anniversary, we know she will inspire spellers and Bee fans old and new.”

The 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held May 30-June 1, 2023, at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. More than 7 million people watched last year’s national finals on Ion and Bounce, .

“This program opened my eyes to the world when I was young and taught me how big I could dream,” Loeffler said. “I was a speller, then a volunteer, then joined the Scripps National Spelling Bee team and have worked over the years to evolve the national competition. I have learned from everyone I’ve worked with, and in many ways, I have been studying my whole life for the Bee. I am humbled to lead this program as it teaches new generations of spellers to dream big.” ■