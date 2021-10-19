Scripps Names Andrés Chaparro GM For Stations in Waco, Texas
Broadcaster had been with KDEN, Denver
E.W. Scripps Co. said it appointed Andrés Chaparro as VP and general manager for KXXV and KRDH in the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas, market, effective Oct. 25.
Chaparro most recently was president and general manager of KDEN, the Telemundo station in Denver, which he left in 2019.
Chaparro replaces Adam Chase, who was appointed VP/GM for WTKR, Scripps’s CBS affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia.
“Andrés has a record of creating partnerships with businesses and community organizations to become a leader in community engagement, most notably in outreach to the Hispanic community,” said Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor. “He is a recognized leader for innovation and journalistic integrity, and he will help drive KXXV and KRHD’s success.”
Before KDEN, Chaparro held sales manager positions for Telemundo stations in Chicago and Dallas. Previously he worked for stations in Albuquerque and Dallas.
“I look forward to working with the great team at KXXV and KRHD,” said Chaparro. “Together, we can continue their meaningful work of serving Central Texas and the Brazos Valley by strengthening relationships with local businesses and the community and empowering and bettering the lives of our communities through thoughtful, reliable and honest information.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
