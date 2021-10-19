Scripps Names Andrés Chaparro GM For Stations in Waco, Texas

E.W. Scripps Co. said it appointed Andrés Chaparro as VP and general manager for KXXV and KRDH in the Waco/Temple/Bryan, Texas, market, effective Oct. 25.

Chaparro most recently was president and general manager of KDEN, the Telemundo station in Denver, which he left in 2019.

Chaparro replaces Adam Chase, who was appointed VP/GM for WTKR, Scripps’s CBS affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia.

“Andrés has a record of creating partnerships with businesses and community organizations to become a leader in community engagement, most notably in outreach to the Hispanic community,” said Scripps Local Media president Brian Lawlor. “He is a recognized leader for innovation and journalistic integrity, and he will help drive KXXV and KRHD’s success.”

Before KDEN, Chaparro held sales manager positions for Telemundo stations in Chicago and Dallas. Previously he worked for stations in Albuquerque and Dallas.

“I look forward to working with the great team at KXXV and KRHD,” said Chaparro. “Together, we can continue their meaningful work of serving Central Texas and the Brazos Valley by strengthening relationships with local businesses and the community and empowering and bettering the lives of our communities through thoughtful, reliable and honest information.”