Scripps Lets Go of 'Let's Ask America'

Telepictures-produced game show Let’s Ask America will end its run after this season, the show’s third.

The game show replaced CBS Television Distribution’s household heavyweights Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! on 13 E.W. Scripps-owned stations since fall 2012. MGM Domestic Television Distribution distributed, while Bill Bellamy hosted.

“In reviewing the data after three seasons of the game show, we see that the audience affinity settled at a level that is below where we want it to be,” said a Scripps spokesperson via email.

Meanwhile, Scripps’ three other original first-run shows — The List, The Now and RightThisMinute — remain on the air and in production. Right This Minute, which is also distributed by MGM, airs on many Fox-owned stations major markets, as well as on Scripps-owned stations and others, while The Now is being expanded to Scripps’ WRTV Indianapolis.

“We also plan to continue our efforts to develop shows within Scripps for distribution through our own stations,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier this month, Bob Sullivan, Scripps VP of programming, who spearheaded development on Scripps' original first-run shows, decamped for Gannett, where he will serve as senior VP, programming.

Let’s Ask America was developed for Scripps by Telepictures, which serves as Warner Bros.’ Television first-run development and production arm, and paraMedia Inc., which was led by the late Jim Paratore. Michael Canter and Jeff Krask are executive producers.

TVNewscheck first reported that Let's Ask America would end its run after season three.