Screen Engine/ASI Acquires Brand Insight Firm Coherency

Entertainment and media market research company Screen Engine/ASI said it acquired the brand insights and strategy firm Coherency.

The acquisition will expand Screen Engine’s product offerings. Notably, Coherency brings to the combined companies the emotion-based research techniques of its LoveQuotient product, which help brands deepen their connection with consumers.

Coherency’s client roster of media companies includes NBCUniversal, Discovery Channel, TLC, OWN and HBO.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Coherency was co-founded in 2014 by Jeff Meleski, Steve Markov and Lee Lodes. They will continue to lead Coherency as a division of Screen Engine/ASI.

"Brand love is the holy grail of measurement to all content creators and marketers alike. What Jeff, Steve, Lee and their talented team have built is transformative. I am confident that LoveQuotient will become the preeminent currency wherever brands and franchises compete.”

Coherency is the fourth major acquisition by Screen Engine/ASI, which is expanding its global capabilities.

“Our methodologies and approaches are designed to deliver actionable insights for brands and to enable our clients to make an impact within their organizations. We're thrilled to join the growing team at Screen Engine/ASI to expand our capabilities for our clients and leverage our methodologies with Screen Engine/ASI’s clients,” said Jeff Meleski, co-founder of Coherency.

“We have known the team at Screen Engine/ASI for several years and have worked together for mutual clients very successfully,” added Steve Markov, another of the co founders. “We believe we have found a partner who provides a cultural and operational fit with a central focus on the client.” ■