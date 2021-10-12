Screen Engine/ASI Adds Senior Executives To Expand Services

Entertainment and media research company Screen Engine/ASI said it added Gustavo Ordonez, Daniel Christman, Sararuth Delice and Sheila Thompson to key jobs.

The new executives will help build out Screen Engine/ASI’s executive team and enable it to offer new services.

Ordonez will lead Screen Engine/ASI’s Hispanic & multi-cultural insights group as executive VP, reporting to chief client engagement officer Holly Leff-Pressman. Most recently head of programming and research at Univision, Ordonez also held positions at Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Disney and A+E Networks.

Christman was named senior VP of the cross platform group, reporting to Mark Orene, executive VP. He was most recently with Sony.

Sheila Thompson (Image credit: Screen Engine/ASI)

Delice becomes VP of content and market research for Screen Engine/ASI’s TV Group, reporting to senior VP Monica Kemp. She had been with Discovery’s TLC.

Thompson was named executive director research solutions, reporting to senior VP, research solutions January Khoshnood. She was with Frank Magid Associates as executive director, research operations.

“The addition of Gustavo, Daniel, Sararuth and Sheila to our senior management team will enable us to continue to aggressively grow our streaming and cross platform research business, address the needs of the Hispanic community and execute across multiple service offerings,” said Kevin Goetz, Screen Engine/ASI founder and CEO. “We are deeply committed to serving all aspects of the entertainment industry, including further expanding our gaming and tech capabilities, and with this team in place, the opportunities are limitless.”