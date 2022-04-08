Scott Pelley Interviews Ukraine President Zelenskyy on ‘60 Minutes’

Scott Pelley, correspondent on 60 Minutes, sat with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, at a government building in Kyiv. The interview runs on 60 Minutes Sunday, April 10. Pelley also visited Bucha, where numerous civilians were killed and there may be evidence of war crimes.

Pelley asked Zelenskyy to describe the scene in Bucha.

“Death,” he said. “Just death.”

Pelley has reported on the Russian invasion of Ukraine since the war began in late February. He detailed the efforts of the International Medical Corps, which delivers medical supplies and other resources into the embattled country, in the episode of 60 Minutes on April 3. Speaking with B+C from Krakow, Pelley described the Ukrainians as “a defiant people, braving airstrikes, rushing in medical supplies and sheltering the innocent.”

In the April 10 edition, Pelley asked Zelenskyy to help the rest of the world understand the struggles in Ukraine. He responded, “We are defending the ability of a person to live in the modern world. They say we’re defending Western values. I always say, what are Western values? Someone who lives in the United States or Europe, do they also not like children? Do they not want their children to go to university, do they not want their grandfather to live for 100 years? We have the same values. We are defending the right to live. I never thought this right was so costly. These are human values. So that Russia doesn’t choose what we should do and how I’m using my rights. That right was given to me by God and my parents.” ■